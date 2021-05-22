Brokerages Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Price Target at $89.00

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,084. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLH traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.71. The stock had a trading volume of 197,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,933. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average is $82.01. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

