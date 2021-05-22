Brokerages Set Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT at $36.08

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Aritzia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Aritzia from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

