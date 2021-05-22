Brokerages Set Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target at $59.00

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

APEMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Aperam alerts:

Shares of Aperam stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $55.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aperam has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $57.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $2.5681 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.