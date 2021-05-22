Brokerages Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. The TJX Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 394.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.48.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $67.04. 6,933,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,538,400. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 111.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.