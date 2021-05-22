Brokerages Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. The TJX Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 394.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The TJX Companies.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.48.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $67.04. 6,933,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,538,400. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 111.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.