Brokerages Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Post $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%.

GOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $20.74. 242,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.81 million, a P/E ratio of -76.81 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 167,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 402,499 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 527,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

