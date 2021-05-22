Brokerages Expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to Post -$0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.61). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jonestrading started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DYN traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.35. 140,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,126. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $32.31.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

