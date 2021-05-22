Brokerages Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.35). Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 1,168.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. 225,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,826. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,098,000 after purchasing an additional 633,812 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 337,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 88,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

