Brokerages Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Announce $1.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ CTBI traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $45.11. 25,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.84. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $47.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.