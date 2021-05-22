Brokerages Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to announce sales of $263.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.10 million and the highest is $264.72 million. Cognex posted sales of $169.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $983.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.55 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.18 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cognex by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $76.95 on Friday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

