Brokerages Expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Athenex reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATNX. Truist cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.94.

ATNX opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Athenex has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20.

In other news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim Campbell acquired 8,250 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,468. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Athenex by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Athenex by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,224 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

