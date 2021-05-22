Brokerages Anticipate Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celcuity.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Celcuity stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.47. 59,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,414. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Celcuity by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celcuity by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Celcuity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Celcuity by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celcuity in the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.