Brokerages Anticipate Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Antares Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 144.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after buying an additional 5,152,084 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $13,890,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $6,863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 96.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth $4,643,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS remained flat at $$4.08 during trading on Friday. 685,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,057. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $688.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

