Brokerages Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.66. Alerus Financial posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alerus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.81. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

