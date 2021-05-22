Brokerages Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post $1.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 million and the highest is $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $2.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.38 million, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $8.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

In related news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $705,346.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,722.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $127,384.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,755 shares of company stock worth $2,366,481 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 134,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,261,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

