Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Buys 242,000 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,192,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares during the period. Huazhu Group accounts for about 3.8% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned 0.37% of Huazhu Group worth $65,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTHT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $56.84. The stock had a trading volume of 545,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,557. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 20.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

