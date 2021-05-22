Brighton Jones LLC Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. 5,828,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,521,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.