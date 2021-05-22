Brighton Jones LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 52,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLRY. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. 15,448,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,044,551. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

