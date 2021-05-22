Brighton Jones LLC Buys 2,604 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $60.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,347,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506,122. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

