Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of BSV stock remained flat at $$82.34 on Friday. 2,318,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average of $82.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

