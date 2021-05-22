Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after buying an additional 658,092 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,264,000 after buying an additional 41,464 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,927. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $152.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.