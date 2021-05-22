Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,595 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,105,446. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.89 and a 200 day moving average of $213.54. The company has a market capitalization of $444.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

