Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.02, but opened at $17.22. Brigham Minerals shares last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $358,332.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,934 shares of company stock worth $1,931,609. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNRL. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -893.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

