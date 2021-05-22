Bridge Oracle (BRG) Market Capitalization Tops $79.25 Million

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded 93.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Oracle has a total market cap of $79.25 million and $2.03 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.14 or 0.00388078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00201523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004077 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.26 or 0.00885733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

