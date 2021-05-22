Bridge Mutual (BMI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $375,983.00

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00002109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $41.37 million and $375,983.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00059393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00360565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00189030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003808 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.54 or 0.00850806 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,074,004 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

