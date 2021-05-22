Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after acquiring an additional 628,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 266,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $76.05. 6,339,853 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91.

