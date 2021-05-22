Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,325 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,622,000 after acquiring an additional 676,672 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHCG traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.19. The company had a trading volume of 137,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,676. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

