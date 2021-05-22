Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

BMS stock opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £74.61 million and a P/E ratio of 12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Braemar Shipping Services has a 1 year low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 323 ($4.22). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 217.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 187.71.

About Braemar Shipping Services

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

