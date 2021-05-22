Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
BMS stock opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £74.61 million and a P/E ratio of 12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Braemar Shipping Services has a 1 year low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 323 ($4.22). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 217.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 187.71.
About Braemar Shipping Services
