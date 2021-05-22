Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.640-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brady also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.580-2.680 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.22. 191,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,055. Brady has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.20.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Shaller sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $144,422.19. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

