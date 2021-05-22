Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.580-2.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brady also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.64-0.74 EPS.

Shares of BRC stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 191,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,055. Brady has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brady presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,959.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 21,664 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,190,003.52. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,512. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

