BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

BPMP traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 243,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,526. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.