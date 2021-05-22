BOX Token (BOX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $387.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $387.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00205700 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001231 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000620 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

