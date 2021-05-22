Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 831 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $151,635,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.45. 2,124,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,890,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.