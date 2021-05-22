Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 5,276 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 1.5% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $33,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,576 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after purchasing an additional 843,717 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.78. The stock had a trading volume of 964,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $218.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.28.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,500 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

