Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.50. 1,237,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,017. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.81. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

