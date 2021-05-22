Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after purchasing an additional 202,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,013,000 after purchasing an additional 236,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

NEM traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.53. 5,927,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,162,029. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.