Boston Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,139 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Aflac by 501.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,588 shares of company stock worth $2,006,958. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,058,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

