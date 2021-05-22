Boston Family Office LLC Sells 6,897 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $110.45. 2,124,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,890,455. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

