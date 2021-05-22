Boston Family Office LLC Sells 2,039 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 69,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 26.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 43.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 168,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 53,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,361,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $73.07. The company has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

