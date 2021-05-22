Boston Family Office LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,201,000 after buying an additional 87,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.10. 5,194,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,528,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.18. The stock has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

