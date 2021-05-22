Boston Family Office LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $268.46. 1,316,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,131. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.64 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.52.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

