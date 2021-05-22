BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.94 billion.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $50.51. 1,539,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. BorgWarner has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.38.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,885. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

