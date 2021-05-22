Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG traded down $12.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,293.38. The company had a trading volume of 263,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,888. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,377.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,207.18. The stock has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a PE ratio of 134.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.