boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHOOY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on boohoo group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

boohoo group stock remained flat at $$92.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $87.56. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $105.05.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

