Bonded Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $355,511.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and $355,511.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00066606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $345.61 or 0.00930469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00094634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

