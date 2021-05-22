Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.20 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$0.73.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.02.

BBD.B stock remained flat at $C$0.92 during trading on Friday. 1,823,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,860,952. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 0.42.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

