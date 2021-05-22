BMO Capital Markets Cuts Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $60.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQM. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,519. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

