Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.04.

Spotify Technology stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.14. 1,037,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,534. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.