Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $4,933,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3,081.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,519. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

