Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2.61 Million in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Carter’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 423.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 368,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,752,000 after acquiring an additional 297,871 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth $400,000. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 9.0% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after buying an additional 27,007 shares during the period.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $101.23. 631,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,087. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average of $93.80.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.77%.

Carter's Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

