Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2.47 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,575 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,629,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,797 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.